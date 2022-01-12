‘American Idol’ Video Teases a New Season 20 Twist

ABC’s American Idol panel at the virtual 2022 winter TCA press conference included the debut of a special sizzle reel celebrating the singing competition’s 20th season. The two-minute video kicks off with a look at past contestants who’ve gone on to success including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Adam Lambert, Gabby Barrett, and Jennifer Hudson. After a brief look back, the video teases some of what’s in store for the show’s new season.

The sizzle reel also revealed a new twist in support of the show’s 20th anniversary. A “Platinum Ticket” will be awarded to one contestant at each of the three audition cities – Los Angeles, Austin, and Nashville – with the recipient earning a pass straight to Hollywood week.

Season 20 will once again feature Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie as judges, with Ryan Seacrest back to guide each episode as host.

The 20th overall season marks the fifth season of ABC as the American Idol network.

The new season will kick off on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT and during the TCA panel, the American Idol talent confirmed they’re hopeful this season will be shot in front of a live audience. However, they’ll be playing it by ear and ready to adjust at any time in response to the ongoing (never-ending) pandemic.

The Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment production is executive produced by showrunner Megan Wolflick, Fremantle’s Jennifer Mullin and Trish Kinane, and 19 Entertainment’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman.







