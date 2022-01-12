‘Big Mouth’ Spinoff ‘Human Resources’ Sets a March 2022 Premiere Date

Kudos to whoever wrote the press release for Netflix’s new animated series Human Resources. The show’s premiere date announcement, teaser, and news on additional voice cast members was delivered in the form of an official-looking memo from a Human Resources department, although most HR memos don’t include CC’s to “All Hormone, Shame, Anxiety, Love, Logic, Hate, Addiction, and Ambition Employees.” They also don’t include warnings not to have sex in the lunchroom.

Human Resources is a spinoff of the popular adult animated series Big Mouth and will premiere on Netflix on March 18, 2022. The series is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

Netflix’s updated recurring guest cast list includes:

New Creatures:

o Petra the Ambition Gremlin (voiced by Rosie Perez)

o Keith From Grief (voiced by Henry Winkler)

• Familiar Creatures:

o Mona the Hormone Monstress (voiced by Thandiwe Newton)

o Simon Sex (voiced by Jemaine Clement)

o Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (voiced by Maria Bamford)

o Gavin the Hormone Monster (voiced by Bobby Cannavale)

The streaming service’s announcement teased we’ll get to know the following creatures better in Human Resources:

• Maury the Hormone Monster (voiced by Nick Kroll)

• Connie the Hormone Monstress (voiced by Maya Rudolph)

• Emmy the Lovebug (voiced by Aidy Bryant)

• Pete the Logic Rock (voiced by Randall Park)

• Rochelle the Lovebug (voiced by Keke Palmer)

• Walter the Lovebug (voiced by Brandon Kyle Goodman)

• The Shame Wizard (voiced by David Thewlis)

• Sonya the Lovebug (voiced by Pamela Adlon)

The Plot:

From the inventive minds that brought us the award-winning adult animation favorite Big Mouth comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources. The spin-off pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures – Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more – that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. It quickly becomes clear that though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

Featuring an all-star voice cast— including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph and David Thewlis reprising their Big Mouth roles as well as Aidy Bryant, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer, and Randall Park among others — Human Resources is not your normal day at the office.







