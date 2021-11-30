‘And Just Like That…’ Official Trailer and Episode Air Dates

The official trailer for the Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That…, begins with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) speaking the truth, delivering a life lesson learned from years of experience. “The more I live, the more I find that if you have good friends in your corner anything’s possible,” declares Carrie.

The minute and a half trailer captures a Sex and the City vibe and features the reunion of Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) along with a tease of the current state of Carrie and Mr. Big’s relationship. Viewers are also treated to a look at Sex and the City fan favorite Willie Garson back as Stanford Blatch. Sadly, Garson passed away of pancreatic cancer on September 21, 2021 at the age of 57.

Additional cast members include Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler.

And Just Like That… stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon are serving as executive producers along with Michael Patrick King, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, and John Melfi. King, Rottenberg, Zuritsky, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, and Keli Goff are the 10 episode season’s writers. King also directs two episodes of season one.

Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and is based on the book by Candace Bushnell.

HBO Max released the following premiere dates for each of the 10 episodes, along with a new poster:

Episode 1

Debuts: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

Written by Michael Patrick King; Directed by Michael Patrick King.

Debuts: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

Written by Michael Patrick King; Directed by Michael Patrick King.

Debuts: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

Written by Julie Rottenberg & Elisa Zuritsky; Directed by Michael Patrick King.

Debuts: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 23

Written by Keli Goff; Directed by Gillian Robespierre.

Debuts: THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

Written by Samantha Irby; Directed by Gillian Robespierre.

Debuts: THURSDAY, JANUARY 6

Written by Rachna Fruchbom; Directed by Cynthia Nixon.

Debuts: THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

Written by Julie Rottenberg & Elisa Zuritsky; Directed by Anu Valia.

Debuts: THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

Written by Rachna Fruchbom; Directed by Anu Valia.

Debuts: THURSDAY, JANUARY 27

Written by Michael Patrick King and Julie Rottenberg & Elisa Zuritsky; Directed by Nisha Ganatra.

Debuts: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Written by Michael Patrick King and Julie Rottenberg & Elisa Zuritsky; Directed by Nisha Ganatra.

The Plot:

The Max Original And Just Like That…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series Sex and the City, from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows “Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.







