‘Animal Kingdom’ Season 5 Primer: A Recap Video of Seasons 1 – 4

TNT squeezes four seasons of intense family drama into a three and a half minute Animal Kingdom recap video narrated by Pope (Shawn Hatosy). Pope lays out the basics of the Cody family dynamics and the assorted supporting players who’ve come in and out of their lives over the first four seasons.

In addition to Shawn Hatosy, the series stars Ben Robson as Craig, Jake Weary as Deran, and Finn Cole as J.

Season five of the critically acclaimed crime drama will premiere on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. 20 minutes prior to the new season’s premiere, @AnimalKingdom will be hosting a Twitter watch party with fans.

Animal Kingdom‘s inspired by the critically acclaimed Australian independent film from writer/director David Michôd. Jonathan Lisco developed the series and Michôd, Liz Watts, John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow serve as executive producers.

The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of TNT:

In Animal Kingdom season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary) and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family’s struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate.

And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.







