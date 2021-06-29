‘Sopranos’ Prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ New Trailer

The new trailer for The Many Saints of Newark introduces us to younger versions of the key players from HBO’s The Sopranos, focusing on Tony Soprano in his formative years. Michael Gandolfini takes on the central role of Tony played brilliantly by his Emmy Award-winning father, James Gandolfini, for six seasons.

The cast of the mob drama also includes Alessandro Nivola (American Hustle), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway’s Hamilton), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), and Corey Stoll (First Man). Billy Magnussen (Made for Love), Michela De Rossi (Boys Cry), John Magaro (The Finest Hours), Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), and Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring films) also star.

The Sopranos‘ Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor directs The Many Saints of Newark from a screenplay by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner. Chase, Konner, and Nicole Lambert produced, with Michael Disco, Marcus Viscidi, Toby Emmerich, and Richard Brener executive producing.

The Many Saints of Newark is a New Line Cinema and Chase Films production, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Shot in New Jersey and New York, The Sopranos prequel is set to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on October 1, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Warner Bros Pictures:

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.







