‘Animal Kingdom’ Earns an Early Sixth and Final Season Order

Season five of TNT’s critically acclaimed drama Animal Kingdom is set to premiere sometime this summer. And, fortunately, that upcoming fifth season will not be the series’ last. The network officially confirmed Animal Kingdom has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

Set to return for season five are Shawn Hatosy as Pope, Ben Robson as Craig, Jake Weary as Deran, Finn Cole as J, Leila George as Janine, Rigo Sanchez as Manny, and Jon Beavers as Jake. Season four saw the end of Ellen Barkin’s run as the Cody family matriarch, Smurf.

According to TNT, Animal Kingdom season four reached 27 million viewers and was included in 2019’s list of the top 10 cable dramas. The series was inspired by the 2010 award-winning independent film of the same name, with Jonathan Lisco developing it for television.

The film’s writer and director, David Michôd, and producer Liz Watts serve as executive producers on the TNT series. John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, and Erin Jontow also executive produce.

Animal Kingdom‘s a John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Season 5 Plot:

In Animal Kingdom season five, Pope, Craig, Deran, and J are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance and to see which of them will come out on top.

Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.







