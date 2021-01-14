Amazon Prime Video just served up the first video clip from the fantasy comedy, The Map of Tiny Perfect Things. The first clip features a “meet cute” with a Groundhog Day twist and was accompanied by the movie’s poster.

The PG-13 rated film stars Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies), Kyle Allen (American Horror Story), Jermaine Harris (Ballers), Anna Mikami (Birds of Prey), Josh Hamilton (13 Reasons Why), and Cleo Fraser (The Unicorn). Lev Grossman adapted his short story for the film and Ian Samuels directed.

The Amazon Original movie will premiere on February 12, 2021.

The Plot:

The film tells the story of quick-witted teen Mark, contentedly living the same day in an endless loop whose world is turned upside-down when he meets mysterious Margaret also stuck in the time loop. Mark and Margaret form a magnetic partnership, setting out to find all the tiny things that make that one day perfect. What follows is a love story with a fantastical twist, as the two struggle to figure out how – and whether – to escape their never-ending day.









