Smurf’s dead and each of the Cody brothers believe themselves to be top dog in the upcoming fifth season of TNT’s Animal Kingdom. The network just released the season five teaser trailer and confirmed the upcoming season will air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT beginning July 11, 2021.

Season five of the gritty drama stars Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, and Finn Cole. TNT previously announced the series has been renewed for a sixth and final season.

Animal Kingdom‘s inspired by the critically acclaimed Australian independent film from writer/director David Michôd. Jonathan Lisco developed the series and Michôd, Liz Watts, John Wells, Daniele Nathanson, Erin Jontow serve as executive producers.

TNT released the following synopsis of the upcoming fifth season of Animal Kingdom:

In Animal Kingdom season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family struggles to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate.

And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.







