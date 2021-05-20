‘FBI’ Season 3 Episode 15 Photos: Season Finale Preview

Dexter‘s David Zayas reprises his role as Antonio Vargas on the season three finale of CBS’s FBI. Season three episode 15 – “Straight Flush” – was directed by Alex Chapple from a script by Rick Eid and Joe Halpin (story by Claire Demorest and Heather Michaels). The season finale airs Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki lead the cast as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Jeremy Sisto stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, and John Boyd plays Special Agent Stuart Scola.

“Straight Flush” Plot: When five prominent men are killed at a trendy New York City restaurant, the team’s investigation brings them into contact with a lieutenant in Antonio Vargas’ cartel, triggering a long-awaited showdown between Isobel and Vargas.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority.

The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Newest to the team – and the FBI – is smart and outspoken Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who spent six years with the NYPD and is now partner to Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.