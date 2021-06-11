Netflix is teasing fans of “League of Legends” with the first photos from Arcane along with a two-minute video clip. The animated series set in the “League of Legends” world is premiering this fall and marks Riot Games’ first television series.

Netflix’s Arcane was created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, with Linke serving as showrunner.

“’League of Legends’ has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane. The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats,” stated Dominique Bazay, Director, Original Animation for Netflix.

“Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in ‘League of Legends’,” said Shauna Spenley, Global President of Entertainment at Riot Games. “Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high-quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.”

The series is a Riot Games production in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart.

