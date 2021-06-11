‘Loki’ New Featurette Focuses on Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer

Disney+’s new one minute Loki featurette explores the character Judge Ravonna Renslayer, played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Mbatha-Raw describes Judge Renslayer as powerful and well-respected, and teases there will be a lot of “betrayal and mischief” this season.

Tom Hiddleston leads the cast of Marvel Studios’ Loki as the God of Mischief. Owen Wilson plays Mobius M. Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku is Hunter B-15, Sophia Di Martino, and Richard E. Grant. The comic book-inspired series was directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron serving as the head writer.

Loki premiered on June 9, 2021 and will release new episodes on Wednesdays. The finale’s set for July 14th.

The Plot:

Marvel Studios’ Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.