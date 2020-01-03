Trending
Arrow ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 4’ Episode Photos and Plot Details

The CW’s released a new batch of photos from Arrow‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four” episode (season 8 episode 8) directed by Glen Winter and airing on January 14, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT. The official description for the episode written by Marv Wolfman and Marc Guggenheim teases Oliver has turned into something else.

Arrow season eight’s cast is led by Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. David Ramsey is John Diggle/Spartan, Katie Cassidy is Laurel/Black Siren, Rick Gonzalez is Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Juliana Harkavy is Dinah Drake/Black Canary, Katherine McNamara is Mia Smoak Queen, Joseph David-Jones is Connor Hawke, and Ben Lewis plays William Clayton.

The “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 4” Plot – Stuck in the Vanishing Point, the Paragons search for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is compounded by The Flash’s (guest star Grant Gustin) disappearance. However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Amell), who reveals that he has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories for The Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed.

Arrow Crisis on Infinite Earths

David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J’onn J’onzz, Grant Gustin as The Flash, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi and Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman in ‘Arrow’ “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 4” (Photo: Dean Buscher © 2019 The CW Network, LLC)

Arrow Crisis on Infinite Earths

Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J’onn J’onzz, Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl (Photo: Dean Buscher © 2019 The CW Network, LLC)

Arrow Crisis on Infinite Earths

Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J’onn J’onzz and Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl (Photo: Dean Buscher © 2019 The CW Network, LLC)

Arrow Crisis on Infinite Earths

Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl and David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J’onn J’onzz (Photo: Dean Buscher © 2019 The CW Network, LLC)

Arrow Crisis on Infinite Earths

Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor, Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl, Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman, Grant Gustin as The Flash, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J’onn J’onzz and Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary (Photo: Dean Buscher © 2019 The CW Network, LLC)




