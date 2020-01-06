Golden Globes 2020 – Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Trending
Breaking News, Movie News, TV News
Golden Globe Awards

Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Five-time host Ricky Gervais decided to kick off the 2020 Golden Globes by making his star-studded audience as uncomfortable as possible. Gervais chose a few obvious targets – Cats, Jeffrey Epstein, and Felicity Huffman – to skewer, and he also threw in quite a few jokes aimed at the Hollywood Foreign Press’ lack of diversity within the Golden Globe nominees.

Standouts among the winners included Joaquin Phoenix, Taron Egerton, Patricia Arquette, and Michelle Williams, all delivering emotional, memorable thank you speeches. Russell Crowe, a winner for his performance in The Loudest Voice, delivered his thanks via a message read by Jennifer Aniston, opting to stay home in Australia to be with his family and friends during the horrific wildfires.

Among this year’s big winners were Succession, Fleabag, and Chernobyl on the television side. Film-wise, 1917 pulled off a dual win in the Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director categories. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood also took home multiple awards including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.

2020 Golden Globe Awards Nominees and Winners – Complete List

    Best Motion Picture — Drama
    WINNER: 1917
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Marriage Story
    The Two Popes

    Best Motion Picture — Comedy
    Dolemite Is My Name
    Jojo Rabbit
    Knives Out
    WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Rocketman

    Best Television Series — Drama
    Big Little Lies
    The Crown
    Killing Eve
    The Morning Show
    WINNER: Succession

    Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
    Barry
    WINNER: Fleabag
    The Kominsky Method
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    The Politician

    Best Limited Series or TV Movie
    Catch-22
    WINNER: Chernobyl
    Fosse/Verdon
    The Loudest Voice
    Unbelievable

    Best Motion Picture — Foreign
    The Farewell
    Les Miserables
    Pain and Glory
    Portrait of Lady on Fire
    WINNER: Parasite

    Best Motion Picture — Animated
    Frozen 2
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    Lion King
    WINNER: Missing Link
    Toy Story 4

    Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
    Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
    Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
    WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
    Jared Harris, Chernobyl
    Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

    Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
    WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
    Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
    Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
    Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
    Joey King, The Act

    Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
    Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
    Kieran Culkin, Succession
    Andrew Scott, Fleabag
    WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
    Henry Winkler, Barry

    Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
    Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
    Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
    Emily Watson, Chernobyl
    WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act
    Toni Collette, Unbelievable

    Best Actor in a Comedy Series
    Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
    Bill Hader, Barry
    Ben Platt, The Politician
    Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
    WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy

    Best Actress in a Comedy Series
    Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
    Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
    Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
    Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
    WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

    Best Actor in a Drama Series
    WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession
    Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
    Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
    Tobias Menzies, The Crown
    Billy Porter, Pose

    Best Actress in a Drama Series
    Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
    WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown
    Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
    Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
    Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

    Best Original Score — Motion Picture
    Motherless Brooklyn
    Little Women
    WINNER: Joker
    1917
    Marriage Story

    Best Original Song — Motion Picture
    “Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
    WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
    “Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
    “Spirit,” The Lion King
    “Stand Up,” Harriet

    Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
    Marriage Story
    The Two Popes
    WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Parasite
    The Irishman

    Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture
    Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
    Al Pacino, The Irishman
    Joe Pesci, The Irishman
    WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture
    Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
    Annette Bening, The Report
    WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
    Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
    Margot Robbie, Bombshell

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
    Daniel Craig, Knives Out
    Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    WINNER: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
    Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
    Ana De Armas, Knives Out
    Winner: Awkwafina, The Farewell
    Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
    Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
    Emma Thompson, Late Night

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
    Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
    Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
    Adam Driver, Marriage Story
    WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
    Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
    Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
    Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
    Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
    Charlize Theron, Bombshell
    WINNER: Renee Zellweger, Judy

    Best Director — Motion Picture
    Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
    Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
    WINNER: Sam Mendes, 1917
    Todd Phillips, Joker




