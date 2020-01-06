Golden Globes 2020 – Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Five-time host Ricky Gervais decided to kick off the 2020 Golden Globes by making his star-studded audience as uncomfortable as possible. Gervais chose a few obvious targets – Cats, Jeffrey Epstein, and Felicity Huffman – to skewer, and he also threw in quite a few jokes aimed at the Hollywood Foreign Press’ lack of diversity within the Golden Globe nominees.

Standouts among the winners included Joaquin Phoenix, Taron Egerton, Patricia Arquette, and Michelle Williams, all delivering emotional, memorable thank you speeches. Russell Crowe, a winner for his performance in The Loudest Voice, delivered his thanks via a message read by Jennifer Aniston, opting to stay home in Australia to be with his family and friends during the horrific wildfires.

Among this year’s big winners were Succession, Fleabag, and Chernobyl on the television side. Film-wise, 1917 pulled off a dual win in the Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director categories. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood also took home multiple awards including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.

2020 Golden Globe Awards Nominees and Winners – Complete List

Best Motion Picture — Drama

WINNER: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes Best Motion Picture — Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman Best Television Series — Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

WINNER: Succession Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

WINNER: Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Catch-22

WINNER: Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable Best Motion Picture — Foreign

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of Lady on Fire

WINNER: Parasite Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Lion King

WINNER: Missing Link

Toy Story 4 Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Best Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

WINNER: Joker

1917

Marriage Story Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats

WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2

“Spirit,” The Lion King

“Stand Up,” Harriet Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

The Irishman Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas, Knives Out

Winner: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Renee Zellweger, Judy Best Director — Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

WINNER: Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker







