Golden Globes 2020 – Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Five-time host Ricky Gervais decided to kick off the 2020 Golden Globes by making his star-studded audience as uncomfortable as possible. Gervais chose a few obvious targets – Cats, Jeffrey Epstein, and Felicity Huffman – to skewer, and he also threw in quite a few jokes aimed at the Hollywood Foreign Press’ lack of diversity within the Golden Globe nominees.
Standouts among the winners included Joaquin Phoenix, Taron Egerton, Patricia Arquette, and Michelle Williams, all delivering emotional, memorable thank you speeches. Russell Crowe, a winner for his performance in The Loudest Voice, delivered his thanks via a message read by Jennifer Aniston, opting to stay home in Australia to be with his family and friends during the horrific wildfires.
Among this year’s big winners were Succession, Fleabag, and Chernobyl on the television side. Film-wise, 1917 pulled off a dual win in the Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Director categories. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood also took home multiple awards including Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.
2020 Golden Globe Awards Nominees and Winners – Complete List
Best Motion Picture — Drama
WINNER: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture — Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Television Series — Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
WINNER: Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
WINNER: Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Catch-22
WINNER: Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Motion Picture — Foreign
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Portrait of Lady on Fire
WINNER: Parasite
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Lion King
WINNER: Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
WINNER: Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever, Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Ben Platt, The Politician
Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
WINNER: Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best Actor in a Drama Series
WINNER: Brian Cox, Succession
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Billy Porter, Pose
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
WINNER: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Motherless Brooklyn
Little Women
WINNER: Joker
1917
Marriage Story
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats
WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen 2
“Spirit,” The Lion King
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
The Irishman
Best Supporting Actor — Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Annette Bening, The Report
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig, Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas, Knives Out
Winner: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
Emma Thompson, Late Night
Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Director — Motion Picture
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
WINNER: Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker