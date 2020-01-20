Arrow Season 8 Episode 9 Photos: Preview of “Green Arrow & The Canaries”

As we inch closer to the series finale on January 28th, The CW’s Arrow season eight episode nine turns its spotlight on The Canaries. Directed by Tara Miele from a script by Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship, and Oscar Balderrama, episode nine is set to air on January 21, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Arrow season eight’s cast is led by Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. David Ramsey is John Diggle/Spartan, Katie Cassidy is Laurel/Black Siren, Rick Gonzalez is Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Juliana Harkavy is Dinah Drake/Black Canary, Katherine McNamara is Mia Smoak Queen, Joseph David-Jones is Connor Hawke, and Ben Lewis plays William Clayton.

“Green Arrow & The Canaries” Plot – STAR CITY 2040 – It’s the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (McNamara) has everything she could have ever wanted. However, when Laurel (Cassidy) and Dinah (Harkavy) suddenly show up in her life again, things take a shocking turn and her perfect world is upended. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnapping victim with direct ties to Mia and they need her help. Knowing it will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a hero and she, Laurel and Dinah suit up once again to save the city.







