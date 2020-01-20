SAG Awards 2020: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Brad Pitt delivered one of the night’s most memorable thank you speeches while accepting the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his work in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Noting he’s going to have to add this honor to his Tinder profile, Pitt went on to joke that it wasn’t hard to play “a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

Twitter quickly lit up with praise for Pitt’s speech as well as surprise at the fact the camera panned to Jennifer Aniston. Aniston went on to win the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Apple+’s The Morning Show shortly after Pitt’s appearance on stage.

Other highlights from the night included Robert De Niro’s powerful 2020 SAG Life Achievement Award acceptance speech and Alex Borstein dropping an f-bomb while admitting she was stunned The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won when she was certain Fleabag deserved the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series award.

Accepting the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award, Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) complimented each of his fellow category nominees. He recalled going up for auditions as a young actor opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and said Leo’s inspired him over the past 25 years. Phoenix said Christian Bale always commits to his roles in ways he could only dream of and never turns in a bad performance. He praised Adam Driver for turning in beautiful, profound performances and said he was devastating in Marriage Story. Phoenix described Taron Egerton as beautiful in Rocketman and said he can’t wait to see what Taron does in the future.

Phoenix finished his speech by saying he was standing there on the shoulders of his favorite actor, Heath Ledger.

Winners were announced during the host-less 2020 SAG Awards held on Sunday, January 19th.







Film Nominees and Winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

CHRISTIAN BALE / Ken Miles –“FORD v FERRARI”

LEONARDO DiCAPRIO/ Rick Dalton –“ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD”

ADAM DRIVER / Charlie Barber –“MARRIAGE STORY”

TARON EGERTON / Elton John –“ROCKETMAN”

WINNER: JOAQUIN PHOENIX / Arthur Fleck –“JOKER” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Harriet/Minty –“HARRIET”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Nicole Barber –“MARRIAGE STORY”

LUPITA NYONG’O / Adelaide Wilson/Red –“US”

CHARLIZE THERON / Megyn Kelly –“BOMBSHELL”

WINNER: RENÉE ZELLWEGER / Judy Garland –“JUDY” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

JAMIE FOXX / Walter McMillian –“JUST MERCY”

TOM HANKS / Fred Rogers –“A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD”

AL PACINO / Jimmy Hoffa –“THE IRISHMAN”

JOE PESCI / Russell Bufalino –“THE IRISHMAN”

WINNER: BRAD PITT / Cliff Booth –“ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: LAURA DERN / Nora Fanshaw –“MARRIAGE STORY”

SCARLETT JOHANSSON / Rosie –“JOJO RABBIT”

NICOLE KIDMAN / Gretchen Carlson –“BOMBSHELL”

JENNIFER LOPEZ / Ramona –“HUSTLERS”

MARGOT ROBBIE / Kayla Pospisil –“BOMBSHELL” Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BOMBSHELL

THE IRISHMAN

JOJO RABBIT

ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD

WINNER: PARASITE Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “AVENGERS: ENDGAME”

“FORD v FERRARI”

“THE IRISHMAN”

“JOKER”

“ONCE UPON A TIME…IN HOLLYWOOD”

Television Nominees and Winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MAHERSHALA ALI / Wayne Hays –“TRUE DETECTIVE”

RUSSELL CROWE / Roger Ailes –“THE LOUDEST VOICE”

JARED HARRIS / Valery Legasov –“CHERNOBYL”

JHARREL JEROME / Korey Wise –“WHEN THEY SEE US”

WINNER: SAM ROCKWELL / Bob Fosse –“FOSSE/VERDON” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

PATRICIA ARQUETTE / Dee Dee Blanchard –“THE ACT”

TONI COLLETTE / Det. Grace Rasmussen –“UNBELIEVABLE”

JOEY KING / Gypsy Rose Blanchard –“THE ACT”

EMILY WATSON / Ulana Khomyuk –“CHERNOBYL”

WINNER: MICHELLE WILLIAMS / Gwen Verdon –“FOSSE/VERDON” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

STERLING K. BROWN / Randall Pearson –“THIS IS US”

STEVE CARELL / Mitch Kessler –“THE MORNING SHOW”

BILLY CRUDUP / Corey Ellison –“THE MORNING SHOW”

WINNER: PETER DINKLAGE / Tyrion Lannister –“GAME OF THRONES”

DAVID HARBOUR / Jim Hopper –“STRANGER THINGS” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy –“THE MORNING SHOW”

HELENA BONHAM CARTER / Princess Margaret –“THE CROWN”

OLIVIA COLMAN / Queen Elizabeth II –“THE CROWN”

JODIE COMER /Villanelle –“KILLING EVE”

ELISABETH MOSS / Offred/June –“THE HANDMAID’S TALE” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

ALAN ARKIN / Norman Newlander –“THE KOMINSKY METHOD”

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky –“THE KOMINSKY METHOD”

BILL HADER / Barry –“BARRY”

ANDREW SCOTT / The Priest –“FLEABAG”

WINNER: TONY SHALHOUB / Abe Weissman –“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

CHRISTINA APPLEGATE / Jen Harding –“DEAD TO ME”

ALEX BORSTEIN / Susie Myerson –“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

RACHEL BROSNAHAN / Midge Maisel –“THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL”

CATHERINE O’HARA / MoiraRose –“SCHITT’S CREEK”

WINNER: PHOEBE WALLER-BRIDGE / Fleabag –“FLEABAG” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

BIG LITTLE LIES

WINNER: THE CROWN

GAME OF THRONES

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

STRANGER THINGS Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

BARRY

FLEABAG

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

WINNER: THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

SCHITT’S CREEK Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

WINNER: GAME OF THRONES

GLOW

STRANGER THINGS

THE WALKING DEAD

WATCHMEN







