Arrow Season 8 Episode 10: Series Finale Photos and Preview

That’s it…The CW’s Arrow will air its season/series finale on January 28, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Season eight episode 10 brings the story of Oliver Queen and Green Arrow to a close, giving the viewers (and the cast) a chance to say a final goodbye. “Fadeout” will air at 9pm ET/PT immediately after a one-hour special.

The Arrow special, “Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye,” will feature interviews with Stephen Amell and the cast of Arrow, along with the series’ executive producers.

“Fadeout” is directed by James Bamford from a script by Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz.

Arrow season eight’s cast is led by Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. David Ramsey is John Diggle/Spartan, Katie Cassidy is Laurel/Black Siren, Rick Gonzalez is Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Juliana Harkavy is Dinah Drake/Black Canary, Katherine McNamara is Mia Smoak Queen, Joseph David-Jones is Connor Hawke, and Ben Lewis plays William Clayton.

“Fadeout” Plot – STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity.







