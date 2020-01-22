Trending
Arrow Season 8 Episode 10: Series Finale Photos and Preview

That’s it…The CW’s Arrow will air its season/series finale on January 28, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Season eight episode 10 brings the story of Oliver Queen and Green Arrow to a close, giving the viewers (and the cast) a chance to say a final goodbye. “Fadeout” will air at 9pm ET/PT immediately after a one-hour special.

The Arrow special, “Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye,” will feature interviews with Stephen Amell and the cast of Arrow, along with the series’ executive producers.

“Fadeout” is directed by James Bamford from a script by Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz.

Arrow season eight’s cast is led by Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. David Ramsey is John Diggle/Spartan, Katie Cassidy is Laurel/Black Siren, Rick Gonzalez is Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Juliana Harkavy is Dinah Drake/Black Canary, Katherine McNamara is Mia Smoak Queen, Joseph David-Jones is Connor Hawke, and Ben Lewis plays William Clayton.

“Fadeout” Plot – STEPHEN AMELL SIGNS OFF AS THE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE SERIES FINALE OF “ARROW” – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series wraps up the story of the Green Arrow (Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity.

Arrow Series Finale

Colton Haynes as Roy Harper, Katie Cassidy as Laurel Lance/Black Siren, Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels, Joe Dinicol as Rory Regan/Ragman, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, Willa Holland as Thea Queen and Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)

Arrow Series Finale

Katherine McNamara as Mia, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan and Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels in the ‘Arrow’ series finale (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)

Arrow Series Finale

Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)

Arrow Series Finale

Willa Holland as Thea Queen and Colton Haynes as Roy Harper in season 8 episode 10 (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)

Arrow Series Finale

Colton Haynes as Roy Harper in “Fadeout” (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)

Arrow Series Finale

Katherine McNamara as Mia, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen in ‘Arrow’ season 8 episode 10 (Photo: Colin Bentley © 2020 The CW Network, LLC)




