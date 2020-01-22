Emergence Season 1 Finale Photos: Preview of Episode 13 “Killshot Pt. 2”

Will ABC’s Emergence season one finale leave us hanging or will most of our remaining questions be answered? Season one episode 13, “Killshot Pt. 2,” was directed by Paul McGuigan from a script by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and will air on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season finale guest stars include Currie Graham as Michael Denman, Rowena King as Helen/Loretta, and Enver Gjokaj as Agent Ryan Brooks.

Season one stars Allison Tolman, best known for her starring role in Fargo, as Jo Evans. Alexa Swinton (Billions) plays Piper, Owain Yeoman (The Mentalist) is Benny Gallagher, and Ashley Aufderheide (The Slap) is Mia Evans. Robert Bailey Jr. (The Night Shift) is Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara (New Amsterdam) is Abby Frasier, Donald Faison (Ray Donovan) is Alex Evans, and Clancy Brown (Billions) plays Ed Sawyer in season one.

“Killshot Pt. 2” Plot – Jo and Brooks are in danger, and Piper’s determined to help. With Helen’s mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it’s too late.

The Season 1 Plot:

“Beyond explanation … beyond understanding … lies the truth. This character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all.”





