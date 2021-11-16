Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, based on Nickelodeon’s animated show, has just begun filming in Vancouver. With the start of production now underway, Netflix announced three additional season one cast members.

Ken Leung, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, and Lim Kay Siu round out the serie’s cast, and Netflix provided the following details on who they’ll be playing:

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (he/him; Kim’s Convenience, The Mandalorian) will play Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and the wise and nurturing mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko.

Lim Kay Siu (he/him; Anna and The King, Nightwatch) will play Gyatso, a kind and caring Air Nomad monk who is the guardian, father figure and best friend to Aang.

Ken Leung (he/him; Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Industry) will play Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer who’s eager to leverage an unexpected encounter with a desperate Prince Zuko to advance his personal goals.

Previously announced cast members include Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Production is taking place in a massive new facility with an 84′ wide and 28′ high state-of-the-art stage. Per Netflix, the series will be utilizing the cutting-edge technology that brought The Midnight Sky, 1899, and The Mandalorian to life. Pixomondo (“PXO”) Virtual Production designed and operates the stage which is described as “the biggest virtual production volumes in North America” at 23,000 square feet. It also utilizes 3,000+ LED panels.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the production is that visual effects are capable of being done in real-time in-camera.

“We’re thrilled to start production on this incredible project, and we’re especially excited to work with the technology-benders at PXO to create the wondrous world of Avatar: The Last Airbender using the most advanced techniques available to filmmakers anywhere in the world,” stated writer, executive producer, and showrunner Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita).

Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore executive produce along with Michael Goi. Goi, Roseanne Liang, Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson direct are on board to direct.







