Batwoman Season 1 Episode 11 Photos: Preview of “An Un-Birthday Present”

The CW’s Batwoman season one episode 10 was boundary-breaking. Batwoman became the first openly gay superhero on television, revealed via an interview with Kara Danvers in CatCo Magazine. (How cool was that twist?!) The first season of the recently renewed series continues with episode 11, “An Un-Birthday Present.” Directed by Mairzee Almas from a script by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux, episode 11 is set to air on January 26, 2020.

Ruby Rose leads the cast as Kate Kane/Batwoman. The season one cast also includes Dougray Scott as Jacob Kane, Meagan Tandy as Sophie Moore, Elizabeth Anweis as Catherine Hamilton-Kane, and Rachel Skarsten as Alice. Camrus Johnson is Luke Fox and Nicole Kang plays Mary.

“An Un-Birthday Present” Plot – MAKE A WISH – On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Rose) and Alice (Skarsten) contend with demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham.







The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Kate Kane (Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia.

Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante.

With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.