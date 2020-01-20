Season five episode one of Syfy’s The Magicians confirmed Quentin didn’t die in vain. Magic has returned…but now there’s simply too much of it. Other developments from the first episode: Penny’s reluctantly transitioning into becoming a Brakebills professor, Julia and Penny are dating, Julia squared off with a – literal – sexist pig, Margo and Eliot (who’s in complete denial and refusing to discuss Quentin’s death) are trapped in Fillory 300 years in the future, and a depressed Alice is ready to attempt to bring Quentin back to life with magical clay.

Up next, season five episode two titled “The Wrath of the Time Bees.” Episode two will air on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The Magicians season five cast includes Stella Maeve as Julia Wicker, Olivia Taylor Dudley as Alice Quinn, Hale Appleman as Eliot Waugh, Arjun Gupta as William “Penny” Adiyodi, Summer Bishil as Margo Hanson, Rick Worthy as Dean Henry Fogg, Jade Tailor as Kady Orloff-Diaz, Brittany Curran as Fen, and Trevor Einhorn as Josh.







The Season 5 Plot, Courtesy of Syfy:

“Last season, magic was saved, but at a terrible cost: the life of Quentin Coldwater, who died heroically to save his friends— and the world. Julia, Alice, Eliot, Margo, Penny and their friends (and frenemies) must learn to navigate a world without him. Now, a new threat has arisen: in freeing magic, the balance tipped the other way and there’s too damn much of it, and as the excess builds, an apocalypse looms. Can the magicians get their shit together to save the world without Q?”