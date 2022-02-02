First Photos: ‘Becoming Elizabeth’ with Alicia von Rittberg and Tom Cullen

Starz released the first official photos from the eight-episode series Becoming Elizabeth, the story of a teenage Queen Elizabeth I. The just-released photos feature series stars Alicia von Rittberg, who plays Elizabeth the future Queen of England during her formative years, as well as Tom Cullen who stars as Thomas Seymour. Seymour was the brother of King Henry VIII’s wife Jane Seymour and uncle to King Edward VI.

Becoming Elizabeth’s described as a coming-of-age tale and focuses on the period immediately after the death of King Henry VIII.

The cast of the period drama also includes Romola Garai as Mary, Oliver Zetterström as Edward, Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr, and John Heffernan as Duke of Somerset. Jamie Parker is John Dudley, Jamie Blackley is Robert Dudley, Jacob Avery stars as Guildford Dudley, and Bella Ramsey is Jane Grey.

Playwright Anya Reiss created the series and is the lead writer. Reiss executive produces along with The Forge’s George Ormond and George Faber. Lisa Osbourne is a producer.

Starz released the following official synopsis:

“Becoming Elizabeth is the fascinating, untold story of the early life of England’s most iconic Queen. Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. The death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

The world of Becoming Elizabeth is visceral, dangerous, and very bloody; a time in which every man or woman of the court is on the wheel of fortune, which may take them to a position of great power one moment, or the executioner’s block the next. Judgements are rendered quickly, and no one is safe.

Alicia von Rittberg plays Elizabeth I, a teenager who thinks she is an adult and old enough to play the games that she is thrown into after the death of her father. Tom Cullen plays ‘Thomas Seymour,’ simultaneously charming, playful and funny whilst being hotheaded, ambitious and possibly dangerous – he expects the spoils that ought naturally to fall to the King’s uncle.”