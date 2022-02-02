‘P-Valley’ Announces New Season 2 Cast and Debuts a Special Set Video

Psalms Salazar has joined the cast of Starz’ P-Valley season two as Whisper, a new series regular. Gail Bean was also just announced as coming on board as a recurring character named Roulette for the drama’s sophomore season.

Starz announced the new cast members during the network’s virtual winter Television Critics Association (TCA) panel and debuted a special behind-the-scenes set visit video featuring Nicco Annan.

In addition to Nicco Annan, returning cast members include Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Shannon Thornton as Miss Mississippi, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil’ Murda, Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Dan J. Johnson as Corbin, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, and Skyler Joy as Gidget.

Starz released details on Salazar and Bean’s new characters:

Psalms Salazar joins as series regular Whisper, an enigmatic free spirit with a spooky streak who speaks in riddles and eerie truths. She’s blessed with a direct line to the universe and sight beyond the earthly realm. The air to Roulette’s fire, Whisper becomes a full-blown tornado when she hits the pole.

Gail Bean stars as recurring character Roulette, a feisty wild child who truly lives up to her name—she’s taking major risks and breaking allllll of Uncle Clifford’s rules. Like fire, she’s dangerous, unpredictable, and uncontrollable—but dazzling to watch. On and off the pole, she’s turning The Pynk upside down.

Executive producer Katori Hall created the series based on her play and guides the series as showrunner. Dante Di Loreto is also involved as an executive producer.

P-Valley Details, Courtesy of Starz:

Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.







