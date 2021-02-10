Ronald killed a priest and kidnapped a newspaper boy in order to evade detection on ABC’s Big Sky season 1 episode eight. Cassie and Jenny continue to tighten the noose, and with episode nine – “Let It Be Him” – it appears Ronald’s identity is on the verge of being publicly revealed.

Episode nine will air on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. “Let It Be Him” was directed by Michael Goi from a script by Jonathan Shapiro.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn is Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

“Let It Be Him” Plot: In an action-packed episode, while knocking on doors and searching for clues, Cassie unexpectedly comes face-to-face with Ronald, which puts her in danger and triggers her memory from the pair’s prior meeting. Elsewhere, not feeling like she can trust her husband, Merilee makes a life-changing decision that puts both her and Rick’s fates into her own hands.