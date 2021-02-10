‘Yes Day’ Trailer: Jennifer Garner Commits to Saying Yes to Everything

Netflix’s family friendly comedy Yes Day just released an official trailer featuring Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez as parents who commit to a full day of saying yes. No request is off limits in order to prove mom and day are fun parents who aren’t stuck in the No! zone.

The full trailer was accompanied by the release of new photos and the official poster.

In addition to Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez, the comedy’s cast includes Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla, H.E.R., Nat Faxon, Molly Sims, Fortune Feimster, and Arturo Castro. Miguel Arteta directed and Justin Malen adapted Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book for the screen.

Jennifer Garner, Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Daniel Rappaport, and Nicole King Solaka served as producers.

Netflix has slated a Friday, March 12, 2021 premiere date.

The Yes Day Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they’d be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before.”