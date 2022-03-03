Netflix’s ‘Blockbuster’ Comedy Series Adds 5 Cast Members

Netflix announced five new cast members have joined the ensemble comedy series Blockbuster starring Randall Park and Melissa Fumero. The comedy was created by writer/executive producer Vanessa Ramos (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and is set in the last Blockbuster Video in America.

Netflix describes Blockbuster as exploring what it takes – and more specifically who it takes – for a small business to succeed against all odds. Produced by Universal Television, Blockbuster has David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jackie Clarke (Superstore) on board as writers and executive producers. Davis Entertainment’s John Fox and John Davis are also executive producing.

Season one will consist of 10 episodes. Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed a targeted premiere date.

Blockbuster new character descriptions, courtesy of Netflix:

TYLER ALVAREZ (Never Have I Ever, American Vandal) as CARLOS: As a first-generation son of immigrants, he learned English by watching movies, and they quickly became his love language. He dreams of being a filmmaker, but can’t help but feel like he owes it to his parents to live the American life they planned for him.

MADELEINE ARTHUR (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before) as HANNAH: She’s genuinely sweet, a little naive, yet undeniably charming. She lost her mom at a young age but is surrounded by family at Blockbuster. Financially savvy to a fault, the staff is helping her learn the importance of self-care.

OLGA MEREDIZ (In The Heights, Encanto) as CONNIE: She works at Blockbuster to make friends, not money. She’s the unintentionally blunt mother figure to not just the employees, but many of the Blockbuster regulars.

Recurring Guest Stars include:

JB SMOOVE (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Spider-Man: No Way Home) as PERCY: As the strip mall and party store owner, Percy sees himself as “the man with the plan.” He’s the fast-talking, stylish, over-confident other half of the best friend duo of Timmy and Percy, who can’t seem to stay away from Blockbuster, especially with his daughter working there.

KAMAIA FAIRBURN (Overlord and the Underwoods) as KAYLA: Kayla is Percy’s smart and sometimes scary teen daughter. She’s not super open to the idea of taking orders from anyone, which can make her working at Blockbuster complicated for Timmy.







