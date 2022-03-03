New Trailer: ‘All the Old Knives’ Starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton

Chris Pine (the Star Trek film franchise) and Thandiwe Newton (Westworld) square off in Prime Video’s espionage thriller All the Old Knives. The new official trailer introduces Pine and Newton as former co-workers in the CIA’s Vienna station. Pine’s charged with figuring out who gave away sensitive information, and the investigation’s focus turns to Newton.

All the Old Knives also stars Laurence Fishburne and Jonathan Pryce.

Olen Steinhauer adapted his own novel for the screen and Janus Metz (ZeroZeroZero, Heartbound: A Different Kind of Love Story) directs. The R-rated thriller will open in theaters and on Prime Video on April 8, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of Prime Video:

When the CIA discovers one of its agents leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives, veteran operative Henry Pelham (Pine) is assigned to root out the mole from among his former officemates at the agency’s Vienna station. His investigation takes him from Austria to England to California, where he is reunited with his one-time colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Newton).

The pair are forced to blur the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal.