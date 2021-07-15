Starz has just unveiled the official teaser trailer for BMF, an original series inspired by the American crime family the Flenorys in ’80s Detroit. BMF also dropped a new poster and revealed the series will premiere on September 26, 2021.

Season one will air on Sundays at 8pm ET/PT.

The BMF cast includes Da’Vinchi (The Way Back), Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give), Michole Briana White (Dead to Me), Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why), Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Blue Story), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr, and Steve Harris (Diary of a Mad Black Woman). Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Wood Harris (Empire), and Snoop Dogg (Dolemite Is My Name) are on board in recurring roles.

La La Anthony (The Chi) and Serayah (Empire) are recurring guest stars.

Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power) is the season one showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (co-creator of the Power Universe), Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson, Anne Clements, and Tasha Smith (Power) also executive produce, with Smith directing multiple episodes.

The BMF Plot, Courtesy of Starz:

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement.

