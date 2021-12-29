‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette: “Being Boba Fett”

Disney+’s new The Book of Boba Fett featurette begins with a voice-over by Temuera Morrison as the legendary bounty hunter. “Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine – I am Boba Fett,” declares the series’ lead character.

The one-minute video features Morrison, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez discussing the new series. “Temuera Morrison is an incredible actor. He’s an incredible presence. What he brings to the performance of Boba is just awesome,” says Filoni. “I think the audience is gonna be surprised just how likable this character is because of Tem,” adds Rodriguez.

“It was an exciting comeback. It’s wearing that armor that gives you a sense of power,” says Morrison, commenting on slipping into the character once again for the live-action series. “Hey, I’m just one part. Another little, small cog in the machine. And it’s all adding up to magic.”

The Book of Boba Fett premieres today on Disney+, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays.

In addition to Temuera Morrison, the series stars Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. Filoni, Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson serve as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.







