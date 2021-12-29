Fox’s new comedy Pivoting is set to premiere on January 9, 2022 with Maggie Q (Designated Survivor, Nikita) Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time, Why Women Kill), and Eliza Coupe (Future Man, Happy Endings) in starring role. The series will move to its regular Thursdays at 9:30pm ET/PT time slot on January 13th and will air following new episodes of Call Me Kat season two.

In addition to Maggie Q as Sarah, Ginnifer Goodwin as Jodie, and Eliza Coupe as Amy, season one’s cast includes Tommy Dewey as Henry, JT Neal as Matt, and Marcello Reyes as Luke.

The single-camera comedy comes from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Liz Astrof (The Conners, 2 Broke Girls). Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, and Tristram Shapeero are also involved as executive producers on the Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment production.

The series was inspired by the death of one of Astrof’s longtime friends at the age of 40. The friend passed from lung cancer and while at her funeral Astrof suddenly realized she didn’t have her entire life in front of her. That epiphany led to the creation of Pivoting.

“Fox has been the perfect partner in making this provocative, edgy, messy, raw, buddy comedy we haven’t seen on network TV and the cast has been incredible; their chemistry and ease with each other, off the charts,” stated Astrof.

Fox released the following detailed description of the first season:

Set in a small, middle-class town in Long Island, NY, Pivoting follows three women – and close-knit childhood friends – as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness.

For Amy (Coupe), the fearless producer of a local cooking show, managing many employees comes easily. Yet, when it comes to caring for her own children – a seven-year-old boy, Luke (Reyes), and an 18-month-old girl – she’s absolutely terrified. Despite her lack of maternal instincts, her husband, Henry (Dewey), a contractor who never loses his cool, perfectly counter-balances Amy in all of her flaws. Her pivot is to be a more active, present mother.

Jodie (Goodwin) is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage. Her husband is a controlling, finance-obsessed jerk, but Jodie has never even considered that the grass might be greener anywhere else. When she does, her pivot means getting in shape…and maybe more with her hot 27-year-old trainer, Matt (Neal), who gives her the attention and excitement she didn’t realize she had been craving for years.

Sarah (Q) is a successful doctor — an M.D. and Ph.D., as she will readily let anyone know. For Sarah, the loss of their friend is compounded by the recent divorce from her wife. After a life filled with stress, Sarah is sent into a tailspin that launches her pivot to a simpler, and thus happier life — working as a grocery store employee.

For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend serves as the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed. It forces them to look at their lives and ask themselves, is this as good as it gets? Is this where I thought I’d be at 40? Am I happy? Is anyone happy? What is happy? And is it too late to do it all differently? To press the “reset” button?