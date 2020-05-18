‘Breeders’ Starring Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard Renewed for Season 2

FX Networks and Sky Originals announced the half-hour comedy series Breeders has been renewed for a second season. “So pleased we get another go at Breeders. I reckon the next one will be even better. It’s such a pleasure working with this team… we’ll see you all soon. Well, not soon. But at some point, honest,” said series star Martin Freeman commenting on Breeders‘ renewal.

In addition to Martin Freeman, the cast of the half-hour comedy includes Daisy Haggard, Jayda Eyles, George Wakeman, Joanna Bacon, and Alun Armstrong. Freeman, Emmy Award winner Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison created the series and executive produce with Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch, and Michael Wiggs.

“We are proud of everything the creative team and talent on Breeders achieved in the first season and look forward to seeing where they take it in season two,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. “Breeders has really resonated with viewers, who’ve come to appreciate its honest and humorous take on the challenges of modern parenting.”

Director of Comedy at Sky Studios Jon Mountague said, “With scripts of this calibre, hilarity and honesty, and a cast lead by the uniquely relatable Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, it’s no surprise Breeders struck such a huge chord with viewers. Hats off to Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and the team – we can’t wait to give birth to a second series.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled that FX and Sky have decided to let us torture Paul and Ally a bit more with another season of parenting trauma,” added co-creator Addison. “That’s entirely because we’ve got more of the story we’re excited to tell and definitely not just because it’s basically free therapy for us. I flatly deny that.”

The Breeders Plot, Courtesy of Sky and FX:

Martin Freeman stars as “Paul,” a caring father discovering he’s not quite the man he thought he was. His partner in this impossibly steep parental climb is “Ally” (Haggard), who runs a recording studio, makes Paul laugh and has the ability to read a story to their children while she’s technically asleep.

In the first season of this honest and uncompromising comedy, Paul and Ally are juggling fulltime careers, aging parents, a mortgage, upheavals in their relationship and the unenviable curveballs of parenting their young children, “Luke” (Wakeman) and “Ava” (Eyles). When Ally’s estranged father “Michael” (Michael McKean) appears on their doorstep, the family essentially takes on a third child but this one comes with baggage and opinions. Paul’s own parents, “Jackie” (Bacon) and “Jim” (Armstrong), are on hand to help out, but their generation does parenting a little differently…







