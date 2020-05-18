Netflix’s political comedy The Politician is confirmed to return for a second season on Friday, June 19, 2020. The streaming service just released a new season two poster along with a batch of first-look photos for the much-anticipated second season.

The cast of season two includes Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, Judith Light as Dede Standish, Bette Midler as Hadassah Gold, Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart, Lucy Boynton as Astrid Sloan, Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson, Julia Schlaepfer as Alice Charles, Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee Westbrook, Theo Germaine as James Sullivan, and Rahne Jones Skye Leighton.

David Corenswet, Ryan Haddad, Sam Jaeger, Teddy Sears, Joe Morton, Benjamin Barrett, Jackie Hoffman, Trey Eason, and Trevor Mahlon Eason also star in the upcoming season.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan created the series and serve as writers. Murphy, Falchuk, Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, and series star Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow executive produce. Falchuk directed the first episode of season two, Tamra Davis directed episode four, and Brennan directed episode five. David Petrarca helmed the third episode, Tina Mabry directed episode six, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton directed episodes two and seven.

Season two will consist of seven episodes.

Details on The Politician Season 2, Courtesy of Netflix:

Payton Hobart (Platt) fights to unseat Dede Standish (Light) in the New York State Senate race. As a long-time incumbent and greatly admired Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was supposed to be easy, but Payton – who sees this as the next step on his path to the Presidency – must decide what kind of politician he ultimately wants to be in order to succeed, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, and a throuple.

Meanwhile, his mother, Georgina Hobart (Paltrow), makes a momentous decision that threatens to upstage him and everything he’s hoping to accomplish. But if Payton wants to rise above petty politics and succeed without compromising his character, he must find his voice and strengthen his political message to inspire and excite the voters.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan, The Politician offers a comedic and satirical glimpse into just what it takes to be a politician.