‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer: Romance and a Cute Corgi

The official trailer’s arrived for season two of the incredibly popular drama Bridgerton, confirming the chemistry between Jonathan Bailey‘s Lord Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley’s Kate absolutely sizzles. The new trailer arrived along with a poster for season two featuring Bailey, Ashley, Charithra Chandran, and a Corgi.

Season two also stars Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, and Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington. The series also stars Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Basset, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, and Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton.

Martins Imhangbe stars as Will Mondrich, Claudia Jessie plays Eloise Bridgerton, Calam Lynch is Theo Sharpe, Luke Newton is Colin Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel is Queen Charlotte, and Luke Thompson is Benedict Bridgerton. Will Tilston plays Gregory Bridgerton, Polly Walker is Portia Featherington, Rupert Young is Jack, and Julie Andrews returns as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Chris Van Dusen created the series, serves as showrunner, and executive produces. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Tom Verica also executive produce.

Season two premieres on Netflix on March 25, 2022.

The Bridgerton Season 2 Plot:

From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.







