‘Better Call Saul’ Drops a Season 6 Trailer and New Poster

Kim feels like she’s being pursued and wonders whether they’re wicked people in the new trailer for AMC’s Better Call Saul season six. The final season’s trailer teases that we should expect the unexpected, with Mike warning, “Whatever happens next, it’s not going to go down the way you think it is.”

Bob Odenkirk returns to lead the cast of the award-winning series as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman. Rhea Seehorn stars as Kim and Jonathan Banks is Mike. Giancarlo Esposito plays Gus, Michael Mando stars as Nacho, and Tony Dalton is Lalo.

The Breaking Bad prequel is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

The trailer’s release was accompanied by a new poster and three additional stills from the sixth season. AMC’s set an April 18, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT premiere for the first two episodes of the final season. Season six is divided into two parts, with the final six new episodes premiering beginning on July 11th.

The Plot, Courtesy of AMC:

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse, from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim (Seehorn), who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike (Banks), Gus (Esposito), Nacho (Mando) and Lalo (Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.