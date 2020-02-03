Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 7 Episode 1 Photos: Preview of “Manhunter”

NBC’s set to premiere season seven of Brooklyn Nine-Nine starring Andy Samberg on February 6, 2020. The new season will kick off with back-to-back episodes beginning at 8pm ET/PT with “Manhunter” followed by “Captain Kim” at 8:30pm ET/PT.

The series will settle into its permanent season seven timeslot of Thursdays at 8:30pm ET/PT on February 13th.

The 13 episode seventh season stars Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Det. Rosa Diaz, Joel McKinnon Miller as Det. Scully, and Dirk Blocker as Det. Hitchcock.

“Manhunter” Plot – Jake leads a manhunt after an assassination attempt on a city councilor. Holt adjusts to his new position as a uniformed officer.

The Season 7 Plot:

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Samberg) and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD’s 99th Precinct. After Capt. Raymond Holt’s (Braugher) demotion to patrolman at the end of season six, the squad’s world is turned upside down.”