Hawaii Five-0 Season 10 Episode 15 Photos: Preview of “He waha kou o ka he‘e”

Series star Ian Anthony Dale stepped behind the camera to direct CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 15, co-written by series star Chi McBride and Matt Wheeler. Episode 15, “He waha kou o ka he‘e,” will air on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

“He waha kou o ka he‘e” is Hawaiian “Yours is the mouth of an octopus.”

Episode 15 guest stars include Nia Holloway, John Harlan Kim, Fernando Chien, Annika Marks, Enson Inoue, Stephen Lau, Alvin Yeh, and Reupena Paopao Sheck.

Alex O’Loughlin leads the cast as Steve McGarrett. Scott Caan plays Danny “Danno” Williams, Ian Anthony Dale is Adam Noshimuri, Meaghan Rath is Tani Rey, and Jorge Garcia plays Jerry Ortega. Beulah Koale stars as Junior Reigns, Chi McBride is Captain Lou Grover, Katrina Law is Quinn Liu, Taylor Wily plays Kamekona, Dennis Chun is Sgt. Duke Lukela, and Kimee Balmilero plays Dr. Noelani Cunha.

“He waha kou o ka he‘e” Plot – When Grover’s niece, Siobhan (Nia Holloway), goes missing from the police academy and it’s discovered her boyfriend is an undercover member of the Yakuza, Adam may be her only hope of rescue.







