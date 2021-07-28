‘Burden of Truth’ Season 4 Episode 1 Photos, Plot Details, and Cast

Burden of Truth returns to The CW’s primetime with an episode that finds Joanna handling a controversial case. Directed by Doug Marshall from a script by Brad Simpson, season four episode one will air on July 30, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang and includes Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford, Star Slade as Luna Spence, Meegwun Fairbrother as Officer Owen Beckbie, and Anwen O’Driscoll as Taylor Matheson. Brynn Godenir is Stevie Nichols, Paul Essiembre is Nevin Page, and Skye Pelletier is Kip Bellegarde.

“River City” Plot: SEASON PREMIERE – The Oro North mining project has divided opinion in Millwood, but Joanna Chang (Kreuk) has firmly chosen a side. She’s taken on the case of Helen Graham (guest star Pamela Matthews), a local farm owner whose land is standing firmly in the way of the mine’s opening. With the tide of opinion turning against them, Joanna arranges for an improved offer, but – after many sleepless nights with her new baby – Joanna makes a crucial error that changes the case, leading to shocking consequences.

Billy Crawford (Mooney) is torn between his support for Helen’s case and for Millwood’s future, but after a tumultuous start to their lives as parents, he is mostly concerned with Joanna.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Burden of Truth is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.

In season four, when a mining company reopens a dormant mine outside Millwood, Joanna Chang and Billy Crawford, lawyers and new parents, step in to protect a local woman’s home from certain destruction. When the mine swiftly retaliates, Joanna is forced to confront a long-buried secret from her past and scramble to protect the future of her career and her family. As both sides prepare for war with the fate of Millwood at stake, Joanna and Billy must juggle their life with a newborn with waging a legal battle against a corporate titan. When they come across evidence the mine isn’t what it claims to be, Joanna seizes an opportunity to launch an unexpected legal battle that will bring the company to its knees.

As Joanna and Billy fight the legal battle against the mine, Police Chief Owen Beckbie struggles to contain the increased criminal activity that always follows the resource industry. With the help of new Millwood police recruit, Officer Taylor Matheson, Beckbie uncovers a growing criminal underworld running through Millwood…and all roads lead right back to the mining camp.