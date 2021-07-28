‘Lamb’ Trailer: Noomi Rapace Stars in A24’s Bizarre Nordic Tale

Noomi Rapace prays in a small graveyard as the trailer for A24’s Lamb begins. The action moves to a farm where there’s something unusual about a newborn lamb, something so unique that a couple begin to raise the lamb in place of the child they lost.

Lamb had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival were it won the festival’s Prize of Originality. The Icelandic horror drama currently sits at 83% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it odd and disturbing. Variety’s Jessica Kiang labels it “creepy-funny-weird-sad.”

In addition to Noomi Rapace, Lamb‘s cast includes Hilmir Snær Guðnason, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, and Ingvar E. Sigurðsson.

Valdimar Jóhannsson makes his feature film directorial debut with the twisted Nordic folktale. Jóhannsson also co-wrote the screenplay with Sjón.

A24 has set an October 8, 2021 theatrical release date.

The Plot:

A childless couple in rural Iceland make an alarming discovery one day in their sheep barn. They soon face the consequences of defying the will of nature, in this dark and atmospheric folktale.