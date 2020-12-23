‘Call Me Kat’ Series Details: Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Air Dates

The Big Bang Theory‘s Mayim Bialik returns to primetime with a starring role in Fox’s Call Me Kat. Emmy Award nominee Bialik plays the titular character, a single woman who owns a cat cafe and lives above it. The half-hour comedy features Mayim Bialik periodically breaking the fourth wall to explain more about her life or to expand on jokes.

The cast of season one includes Emmy Award winner Swoosie Kurtz as Kat’s mother, Sheila; Kyla Pratt as non-cat lover/employee, Randi; and Emmy Award winner Leslie Jordan as Phil. Cheyenne Jackson plays Max, a guy Kat had a crush on in college.

Emmy Award nominee Bialik serves as an executive producer along with her The Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons, The Big C‘s Darlene Hunt, Miranda Hart, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson, and Beth McCarthy-Miller. Hunt is the season one showrunner and McCarthy Miller directed the first episode.

Call Me Kat will premiere on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at approximately 8pm ET/PT following the NFL on Fox doubleheader. It will switch to its regular timeslot of Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on January 7th.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

Based on the BBC UK original series Miranda, Call Me Kat stars Bialik as a woman who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that she can still live a happy and fulfilling life despite being single at 39. Which is why she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky. It was expected of Kat to be married with kids by now, but for many reasons, she’s still single – and totally fine with it.