‘The Little Things’ Trailer Arrives Starring Denzel Washington

How many Oscar winners can you pack into starring roles in a dramatic thriller? The Little Things trailer provides the answer to that question: Three.

The psychological thriller from writer/director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks) stars two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington (Training Day, Glory), Oscar winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), and Oscar winner Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club).

The cast also includes Natalie Morales (Battle of the Sexes), Terry Kinney (Billions), Chris Bauer (Sully, The Deuce), Joris Jarsky (Bad Blood), Isabel Arraiza (Pearson), and Michael Hyatt (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Writer/director Hancock and Oscar winner Mark Johnson (Rain Man) produce, with Mike Drake and Kevin McCormick executive producing.

Hancock’s behind the scenes team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography John Schwartzman (Seabiscuit), two-time Oscar-nominated production designer Michael Corenblith (Apollo 13, How the Grinch Stole Christmas), ACE-winning editor Robert Frazen (The ’60s), Emmy-winning costume designer Daniel Orlandi (The Magic of David Copperfield XI: The Explosive Encounter), and 15-time Oscar-nominated composer Thomas Newman.

Warner Bros. Pictures has set a January 29, 2021 release date in theaters and on HBO Max.

The Plot:

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Washington) is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter (Malek), impressed with Deke’s cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

DENZEL WASHINGTON as Joe "Deke" Deacon and JARED LETO as Albert Sparma in "THE LITTLE THINGS" (Photo by Nicola Goode © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc)