Catherine Zeta-Jones Announced as a ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2 Regular

Fox’s Prodigal Son season two has added Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) as a series regular. The new season, which kicks off on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, will feature Zeta-Jones playing Dr. Vivian Capshaw. Dr. Capshaw is described as Claremont Psychiatric’s resident MD and will be introduced in the second half of season two.

Per Fox: “In Season Two, Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) is assigned to infirmary duty, and Dr. Capshaw (Zeta-Jones) revels in tasking “The Surgeon” to clean bedpans and mop the floor. But as Martin proves valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light…which is not a good thing.”

“An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen,” stated Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment. “I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season One.”

The season two cast includes Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, Lou Diamond Phillips as Gil Arroyo, Halston Sage as Ainsley, and Bellamy Young as Jessica Whitly. Keiko Agena plays Dr. Edrisa Tanaka, Frank Harts is JT Tarmel, and Aurora Perrineau is Dani Powell.

The series comes from Sam Sklaver and Chris Fedak, with the co-creators writing, executive producing, and serving as showrunners. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also executive produce the Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Fox:

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright, a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Martin Whitly, was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders.

Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo, includes Detectives Dani Powell, JT Tarmel, and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka. Season Two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister, Ainsley, in the Season One finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother, Jessica Whitly, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again!

Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.








