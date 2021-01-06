The Critics Choice Association (CCA) is ushering in a new film/television awards show dedicated to superheroes and comic book adaptations, as well as the science fiction, fantasy, horror, action, and animation genres, with the first-ever Critics Choice Super Awards. Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez are on board as hosts and the CCA just announced a huge batch of stars confirmed as presenters.

Per the CCA (which I’m a member), presenters include Shohreh Aghdashloo, Aya Cash, Madelyn Cline, Mike Colter, Colman Domingo, Tom Ellis, Courtney Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Heughan, Maddison Jaizani, Lennie James, Martin Kove, Javicia Leslie, Leah Lewis, Caity Lotz, Ralph Macchio, Kennedy McMann, Elizabeth Mitchell, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Genevieve Padalecki, Jared Padalecki, Brandon Routh, Chase Stokes, Eliza Taylor, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, and William Zabka.

The first Critics Choice Super Awards will air on The CW Network on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

“We know that the Super Awards are in the best hands with Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez at the helm,” stated Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “They bring with them an unparalleled knowledge of and enthusiasm for these sometimes underappreciated genres that we know fans and viewers will love. They are joined by a stellar line-up of fan favorites who will be on hand to support their ‘Super’ colleagues and help showcase the very best in popular entertainment.”

Palm Springs starring Andy Samberg tops the list of film nominees with five while Lovecraft Country earned the most nominations on the television side, securing six including Best Horror Series. The inaugural Super awards will also honor the Star Trek franchise with a special Legacy Award. The special honor recognizes “the cultural impact it has had across multiple decades while continuing to appeal to and grow its loyal fanbase with new stories and characters.”

