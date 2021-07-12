Cedric the Entertainer Tapped to Host the 2021 Emmy Awards

Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood) will make his Emmy Awards hosting debut with the upcoming ceremony set for September 19, 2021. The 2021 Emmys will be broadcast on CBS and will take place in front of a limited live audience after going virtual in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s awards show will be directed by Hamish Hamilton and executive produced by Emmy nominees Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” stated Cedric the Entertainer. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance, and sing over the past year.”

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS beginning at 5pm ET/8pm PT. According to the network, this year’s Emmy Awards live audience will be limited to the nominees and their guests.

“We are honored that CBS and the Television Academy have given us the opportunity to produce our fourth Emmys running and, once again, celebrate television’s biggest night with a live audience,” said Ian Stewart, Executive Producer and President, Done+Dusted. “We are equally excited to ‘get the band back together,’ for the second time, with the mega-talented Reginald and his crew at Hudlin Entertainment.”

“I’m very excited to be returning to the Emmys,” added executive producer Reginald Hudlin. “Last year, the restrictions of Covid freed me and the awesome talents at Done+ Dusted to do a show that was different than any other award show. We don’t plan on repeating ourselves, but we certainly want to try some new ideas that could only be done on the Emmys.”

Nominations will be announced during a virtual event hosted on Emmys.com on Tuesday, July 13th at 8:30am PT.







