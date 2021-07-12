Making of ‘The Godfather’ Limited Series Begins Shooting in LA

Paramount+ announced the start of production on The Offer with a short video that gives nothing away. The limited event series explores the making of 1972’s The Godfather directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, and Robert Duvall.

Based on Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel, The Godfather won three Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Actor – Marlon Brando, Best Adapted Screenplay) along with Directors Guild, Grammy, and Writers Guild awards.

The Paramount Television Studios production is based on two-time Oscar winner Albert S. Ruddy’s experiences during the making of The Godfather. The limited series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, and Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt.

Hunters‘ Nikki Toscano is writing, executive producing, and serving as showrunner of the 10 episode event series. Oscar and Emmy nominee Michael Tolkin created the series and also writes and executive produces. In addition, Albert S. Ruddy, Miles Teller, BAFTA Awards nominee Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), and Emmy Award winner Leslie Greif (Hatfields & McCoys) serve as executive producers. Fletcher is directing the first block of the limited series.

Filming is currently taking place in Los Angeles.







