‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer Teases New Musical Numbers

Apple TV+’s Central Park will return for a music-filled season two on Friday, June 25, 2021. The upcoming season just debuted a fun, snappy new trailer featuring Bitsy continuing to work on her plan to take over Central Park.

The animated musical comedy features the voices of Josh Gad as Birdie, Leslie Odom Jr. as Owen Tillerman, Daveed Diggs as Helen, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Molly Tillerman, Kathryn Hahn as Paige Hunter, Tituss Burgess as Cole Tillerman, and Stanley Tucci as Bitsy Brandenham. Gad co-created the series along with Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith. Gad, Bouchard, and Smith also serve as co-writers and executive produce the award-winning half-hour comedy with Sanjay Shah, Halsted Sullivan, Janelle Momary-Neely, Jon Liebman, Marc Gurvitz, and Robin Schwartz.

Apple TV+ will release the first three season two episodes on June 25th, with new episodes arriving on subsequent Fridays over the following five weeks. The upcoming season’s divided in two and Apple TV+ plans to release the second half later this year.

Season one premiered in May 2020 and is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

In season two of Central Park, the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face.

Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.







