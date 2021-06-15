Netflix has announced the voice cast for their first stop-motion animation anthology, The House. Matthew Goode (A Discovery of Witches) and Helen Bonham Carter (The Queen) have entered The House along with Mark Heap, Miranda Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Paul Kaye.

Claudie Blakley, Mia Goth, Josh McGuire, Stephanie Cole, Yvonne Lombard, and Sven Wollter are also confirmed to star in the adult animated anthology. In addition, musicians Jarvis Cocker and Dizzee Rascale will be lending their voices to The House.

The House is divided into three chapters, with the first chapter directed by Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels. Niki Lindroth von Bahr directs chapter two and Paloma Baeza helms the third chapter. Nexus Studios (This Way Up, Back to The Moon) produces the anthology.

“The House is a collection of cinematic stories that are intelligent, witty, inquisitive, warm and yet packed with offbeat humour. For this project, Nexus are bringing together, for the very first time, three of the most unique and multi-awarded voices in independent stop motion animation today in Niki, Marc & Emma and Paloma. This production is an organic collaboration between brilliant and like-minded storytellers. We’re thrilled to have found in Netflix such a perfect home for The House,” said Charlotte Bavasso, Co-Founder and Producer, Nexus Studios in January 2020 when Netflix originally announced the anthology.

The anthology, described as an “eccentric dark comedy,” focuses on a house and involves “three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home.”

Netflix has not announced a targeted premiere date.







