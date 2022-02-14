TBS and truTV Announce Details on ‘Chad’ and ‘The Cube’ Season 2

TBS’s popular comedy series Chad will return for a second season on April 11, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT. The season premiere date announcement was made during the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour and included a teaser of what’s in store for the upcoming season.

Chad was created by Nasim Pedrad (Saturday Night Live) who stars, executive produces, and guides the series as co-showrunner along with executive producer Max Searle. The series’ first season ranked as the #1 new scripted cable comedy and features Jake Ryan as Peter, Paul Chahidi as Uncle Hamid, Saba Homayoon as Naz, Ella Mika as Niki, Alexa Loo as Denise, and Thomas Barbusca as Reid.

Sara Malal Rowe joins the cast for the second season.

The TCA panel also included the announcement NBA superstar Dwyane Wade’s unscripted series The Cube has been renewed for a second season. The competition series features contestants confined to “The Cube” while completing physical and mental tasks.

truTV announced they’ve greenlit 101 Places to Party Before You Die, based on the bestseller 101 Places to Get F*cked Up Before You Die. The travel-comedy is targeting a summer 2022 premiere for its eight episode first season starring Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and Jon Gabrus (Game Over, Man!).

CHAD SEASON 2

Summer break is over and it’s sophomore year for newly elected class president, Chad Amani (Pedrad). In this hilarious second season, Chad deals with a scandal that quickly ends his presidency, has a surprising new love interest, and gets a visit from his tough-as-nails Iranian grandmother – all while continuing to worry about his popularity, and discovering new ways to relate to his Persian cultural roots.

Chad’s epic path to teenage self-realization is not always a straight line–but the support from his family and best friend Peter (Ryan) keep Chad on track, giving him the confidence to help him become who he has always wanted to be – the most American boy in the history of the world.

THE CUBE:

More games, more winners – and more Wade. The Cube follows contestant pairs who must demonstrate skill, nerve and determination as they endure seemingly simple physical and mental tasks – all while confined in ‘The Cube,’ an intimidating glass box with its own mind and attitude, in the hope of winning a major cash prize. Working on their own or as a team, each pair has nine lives to complete seven games that are worth an increasing amount of money as they inch closer to taking home the $250,000 jackpot.

In addition to the Simplify assist and fan-favorite One Shot assist that allows teams the opportunity to call on superstar athlete Wade to take their place inside the Cube, the upcoming season will also feature a third assist for contestants to unlock when they reach the $50,000 game. The third assist called Trial Run is a free practice attempt at a game – no prize for winning, no penalty for losing – but the big decision comes afterwards when they must decide whether to walk away or take that game on for real.

101 PLACES TO PARTY BEFORE YOU DIE:

A bromance for the ages, 101 Places to Party Before You Die follows accidental travel hosts Pally and Gabrus who are given a wife-sanctioned three-day weekend escape to venture across the U.S. to different destinations to experience everything they have to offer. Stepping off the beaten path, the guys champion the authenticities of each stop and share with viewers their love of the unexplored. Even after 15 years of friendship and adventure, there’s still so much for them to discover from unique foods and drinks to local sites, and other idiosyncrasies that make each city tick.







