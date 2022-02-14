The psychological thriller Deep Water has launched its first teaser trailer and confirmed the film will have its premiere on Hulu rather than in theaters. Deep Water‘s based on Patricia Highsmith’s popular novel and its first intense trailer introduces Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar) and Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as a couple whose marriage isn’t as happy as it appears.

The cast includes Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, and Kristen Connolly. Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler, and Jeff Pope also star.

Director Adrian Lyne returns to a genre he’s had great success in with Deep Water. Lyne’s previous erotic thrillers include 9½ Weeks, Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal, and Unfaithful. Lyne earned a Best Director Oscar nomination for 1987’s Fatal Attraction. That film also earned Best Picture, Best Actress (Glenn Close), Best Supporting Actress (Anne Archer), Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Editing Oscar nominations.

Zach Helm and Sam Levinson adapted Highsmith’s novel for the screen. Arnon Milchan, Guymon Casady, Benjamin Forkner, and Anthony Katagas served as producers.

Deep Water will premiere on Hulu on March 18, 2022.

The Plot:

Deep Water takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Affleck) and Melinda (de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.









