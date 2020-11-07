‘Chicago Med’ Season 6 Episode 1 Photos, Plot Details, Cast and Trailer

NBC’s Chicago Med‘s sixth season kicks off on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT. “OneChicago” night continues with the Chicago Fire season nine premiere at 9pm ET/PT followed by Chicago P.D. season eight at 10pm ET/PT.

In support of the season six premiere, NBC’s just released a batch of photos from episode one as well as a brief plot description.

The cast of season six includes Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, and Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton. Brian Tee plays Dr. Ethan Choi, S. Epatha Merkerson is Sharon Goodwin, Marlyne Barrett is Maggie Lockwood, and Dominic Rains plays Dr. Crockett Marcel.

“When Did We Begin to Change” Plot: The entire staff at Chicago Med adjusts to the new normal of the pandemic. Dr. Choi, Dr. Lanik and April fight on the front lines. Dr. Halstead and Hannah face a troubling reality. Dr. Charles tries to clear the air with his daughter following recent developments.

Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Dick Wolf (the Law & Order and Chicago franchises), Chicago Med is an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together.Dr. Will Halstead balances the stress of being an emergency medicine physician with his complicated relationship with Dr. Natalie Manning, a specialist in emergency pediatrics. Newly widowed, Dr. Daniel Charles remains the Sherlock Holmes of psychiatry. Former Navy flight surgeon Dr. Ethan Choi brings his battlefield skills to the front lines of Chicago’s busiest ER, the go-to place for victims of the city’s gun violence. Work and personal life intersect with him and April Sexton, a smart, bold and intuitive nurse with the ability to adeptly tackle the most harried of circumstances in the hospital.

Sharon Goodwin, the venerable head of the city’s largest hospital, is under intense fiscal scrutiny to preserve the bottom line while continuing to ensure that all patients receive nothing short of quality care and compassion. Maggie Lockwood, the charge nurse and eyes, ears and brain of the ER, is skilled and confident but finds herself dealing with profound family issues of her own. Recent addition to the ER is ace surgeon Dr. Crockett Marcel, a New Orleans-raised surgeon whose breezy manner hides a tragic past.

Together they will confront Chicago’s most critical medical cases and challenging ethical dilemmas with courage, compassion and state-of-the-art treatment.