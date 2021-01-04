Chris Rock and Netflix Announce ‘Tamborine’ Remix Special

Four-time Emmy Award winner Chris Rock and Netflix just announced the upcoming release of an extended cut of Rock’s Tamborine. The Grammy nominated Tamborine special was originally released in February 2018. The “remix” version will premiere on Netflix on Saturday, January 12, 2021.

Per Netflix, Chris Rock: Total Blackout, The Tamborine Extended Cut finds Rock “taking the stage with searing observations on race, fatherhood, and politics. The extended cut includes never-before-seen jokes, interviews, and behind the scenes footage.”

Bo Burnham, currently seen starring opposite Carey Mulligan in the critically acclaimed drama Promising Young Woman, directed Rock’s 2018 stand-up comedy special filmed at New York’s Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). Burnham’s credits also include the award-winning coming of age comedy/drama, Eighth Grade.

Chris Rock was most recently seen starring as Loy Cannon in season four of FX’s Fargo. Rock’s credits also include Dolemite is My Name, The Week Of, Top Five, and What to Expect When You’re Expecting.