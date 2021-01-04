New ‘WandaVision’ TV Spot Shows Off a Catchy Theme Song

The new one-minute TV spot for Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision begins with Wanda pointing out they don’t have wedding rings or an official couple song. Vision quickly remedies the lack of wedding rings just as a classic sitcom-y theme song starts playing. The clip ends with Vision saying, “And they lived happily ever after,” while Agnes declares, “Oh, this is going to be a gas!”

Disney+ is set to launch the nine-episode first season on January 16, 2021.

Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany slips back into Vision. The cast also includes Thor‘s Kat Dennings as Darcy and Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn plays Agnes and Captain Marvel‘s Teyonah Parris stars as Monica Rambeau.

WandaVision marks the first Marvel Studios show made exclusively for Disney+. Matt Shakman directed season one and Jac Schaeffer served as the head writer. Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, Coco) wrote the show’s theme songs and Christophe Beck handled the score.

“WandaVision is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project,” said Robert Lopez, commenting on the songs. “When the director, Matt Shakman—an old friend from my college days—pitched it to us, we didn’t have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.”

“I grew up in the ’80s watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long. Episodes from I Love Lucy, Brady Bunch and Family Ties shaped who I am and how I move through the world. So this project was a dream come true,” added Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.







